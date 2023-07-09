A man who allegedly fled on foot after deputies prepared to handcuff and take him into custody after his court date was formally charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court.
Ethan Fox, 23, of Moore, was charged with attempting to escape arrest from a June 28 incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Fox “pushed” through several deputies and fled on foot. Fox was in court on a contested motion to revoke the 2020 charge of assault and battery with intent to commit a felony in which he pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence.
“Fox continued out of the courtroom and headed toward the center stairwell, where his probation officer, Carry Davis, was able to tackle him into the railing at the top of the stairs,” the affidavit said.
The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office filed the motion to revoke for failing to serve weekends in the county jail, which was ordered over a year ago.
According to the district attorney’s office, Fox also had “failure to provide verification of completing two polygraphs, failure to provide verification of completing a weekly sex offender class, failure to abstain from drug use, and failure to report for testing.”
Fox was arraigned for his escape charge on Friday.
Woman charged with assaulting health care worker on Fourth of July
Deanna Gail Phillips, 53, was charged with one felony count of assaulting a nurse at Norman Regional Hospital. According to the report, Phillips “grabbed” and “scratched” an unnamed nurse.
The probable cause affidavit said Phillips arrived at the hospital and was immediately agitated and making threats toward staff. Phillips allegedly lunged at a doctor and had to be restrained by a male nurse.
While restrained, the affidavit stated Phillips grasped and scratched the registered nurse, resulting in four lacerations.
The doctor declined to press charges, but the nurse wanted to press charges against Phillips.
Juvenile accused of following children at the pool while performing sexual acts on himself
Zachary Wheat, 17, was accused of doing lewd acts in front of children at the pool. According to the affidavit, an 8-year-old child reported Wheat “wiggling” his private parts at her. A 12-year-old girl said Wheat followed her around the pool, servicing himself.
The affidavit said the location staff warned Wheat if he continued being inappropriate with children at the pool, the police would be called. However, the report stated Wheat once again sexually acted out.
The bond for Wheat was $50,000, and he appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing conference. An updated court date has not been added to the court minute at the time of press.
