An Oklahoma City man was charged Sept. 1 with obstructing an officer and assault and battery on an officer.
The 33-year-old was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on Aug. 30 on counts of damaging, destroying, or altering evidence, assault and battery on a police officer, and obstructing an officer.
According to court documents, Cleveland County deputy Greg Castillo observed a man running back and forth southbound on Broadway, south of 27th Street.
Castillo wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he activated his emergency lights, and the man looked at him and took off running into the field near the location.
Castillo wrote he used the PA system on his car to alert the man to stop, but the man continued running into a heavily wooded area. The Moore Police Department assisted and detained the suspect.
“I asked the defendant if he was OK and why he ran,” Castillo wrote. “The defendant stated he ran because ‘I had a joint of marijuana in my hand, but I threw it when y’all were chasing me.’”
The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office wrote in the information that the man had pushed Capt. Kevin Brown to the ground. The affidavit written by Castillo didn’t mention a physical altercation.
However, an affidavit written by Moore police stated Brown was pushed to the ground by the suspect and he sustained minor scrapes to the back of his right arm.
It said the suspect “was then taken to the ground by officers and after a brief struggle was placed in handcuffs,” the officer alleged.
The suspect remains in custody.
Norman woman charged with assaulting officer
A Norman woman was arrested by the Norman Police Department and formally charged in Cleveland County District Court with a felony.
The 32-year-old was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to the OnCue at 1122 24th Ave. about a woman dancing in a busy street. The suspect was accused of striking, kicking and kneeing an officer in the face on Aug. 30.
The probable cause affidavit said the suspect had slurred speech, glassy eyes and an alcoholic odor coming from her mouth. Police wrote the woman was placed under arrest for “her safety and intoxication level.”
The affidavit said the suspect became physically tense while being escorted to the patrol car.
“During search incident to arrest, she would not comply and was repeatedly asked to separate her feet,” the officer alleged in the affidavit.
Police alleged the suspect was resisting arrest by closing the door with her feet while police attempted to arrest her. She wasn’t charged with resisting arrest.
Once the suspect was placed into the back of the patrol car, the police accused her of kicking one officer in the face twice and another officer in the chest once.
“The defendant was removed, and a restraint was used on her legs to prevent her from holding the patrol car door open,” the affidavit said. “The defendant was moved to a different patrol car with window bars to prevent the defendant from kicking the window.”
The woman was booked into the county jail, where police alleged she was combative toward jail staff. An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.
