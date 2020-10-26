The Cleveland County Courthouse has closed, but the Norman City Council meeting is still on, officials told The Transcript.
The courthouse and the sheriff’s office headquarters in downtown Norman closed at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday "due to inclement weather," a prepared statement reads. "Dispatchers, 911 and patrol deputies will be on duty for the public’s protection."
Meanwhile the council meeting is still on, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
"The meeting will be a Zoom meeting and staff will be available," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.