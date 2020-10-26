The Cleveland County Courthouse closed Monday afternoon, but the Norman City Council meeting is still on, officials told The Transcript.
The courthouse and the sheriff’s office headquarters in downtown Norman closed at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday "due to inclement weather," a prepared statement reads. "Dispatchers, 911 and patrol deputies will be on duty for the public’s protection."
Additionally, the courthouse reported that the jury trials scheduled for this week have changed.
Trials for Corbin Ray Castle, 24, of Moore, and Darren Lena Henry, 33, of Del City, have been removed from the schedule because each defendant voluntarily pleaded guilty before the judges in their cases. Castle was charged with domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm. Henry faced a first-degree burglary charge after he broke into an apartment in Oklahoma City inside Cleveland County limits.
District Judge Thad Balkman's case involving two people charged following alleged child sexual abuse has been moved to Wednesday.
Anthony Lynn Defreeze, 45, of Norman, is facing six counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16. Jamie Ray Page, 37, of Norman, was charged Sept. 11, 2018, with enabling child sexual abuse and failure to report child sexual abuse, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network and a court affidavit.
According to a representative at the courthouse, the decision was made to give Defreeze, who is representing himself, more time to prepare for a jury trial.
Meanwhile, the council meeting will continue with adjustments, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
"The meeting will be a Zoom meeting, and staff will be available," she said.
Jamie Berry contributed to this article.
