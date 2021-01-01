The Cleveland County Courthouse experienced a decrease in the total number of cases conducted in 2020 in a shift most likely related to COVID-19, according to District Judge Thad Balkman.
According to statistics gathered by Balkman, the total number of cases judges saw in 2020 was 23,116. Compared to 28,259 cases in 2019, that’s a difference of 5,143, or 18.2%.
Small claims were down 39.4% from 6,699 to 4,061; protective orders were down 11.1% from 883 to 785; and guardianships were down 14.4% from 396 to 339.
Additionally, the statistics showed about 100 fewer felony filings and about 1,000 fewer misdemeanors filed in 2020 compared to 2019. However, domestic violence crimes increased from 500 to 1,000, or a 100% increase.
Balkman said due to administrative and Supreme Court orders and directives, the courthouse was allowed to stay open during the pandemic with precautions in place, including docketing changes to minimize the number of people in a courtroom at one time.
“The biggest challenge has been managing the big dockets while staying consistent with social distancing guidelines,” Balkman said. “Unfortunately, you can’t simply decrease the size of the docket — the cases are still being filed and have to be moved.”
Balkman said judges spread out cases over the day, and Special Judge Scott Brockman even conducted some court proceedings by having people stand outside an open window of his basement courtroom. Several secretaries and bailiffs are now meeting some people outside before they come in to give them another court date.
Technology has been beneficial this year, Balkman said, as many judges utilized BlueJeans, Skype and Microsoft Teams to conduct hundreds of criminal matters, family law cases and civil matters. District Judge Michael Tupper was awarded Judge of the Year by the Family Law Section of the Bar for his use of videoconferencing to conduct his family law dockets.
During 2020, the courthouse also saw the departure of two judges and the arrival of two judges to fill the positions.
Associate District Judge Stephen Bonner retired July 1 after serving nearly 17 years on the bench. Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Judge Beth Stanley to the position Nov. 23, and she was sworn in Dec. 18.
After Bonner’s retirement, Balkman took over the family drug court program that he began. The program was renamed the Judge Stephen Bonner Family Drug Court in recognition of Bonner’s advocacy for the alternative court.
Special Judge Steve Stice left at the end of July to return to private practice after serving on the bench for a decade. Nathaniel “Nate” Hales was appointed to his position, and he was sworn in Oct. 9.
“Our citizens are to be commended for their patience and for adapting to our new protocols and for turning out in droves in October for our first jury term after the pandemic started,” Balkman said. “We cleared over 25 cases in the October and November jury terms, whether by trial or settlement, simply because these patriot citizens were willing to show up during a surging pandemic to do their duty.”
Balkman noted several big criminal cases in 2020.
In January, a jury found Christopher Leo Louive, 33, of Noble, guilty of 10 counts of lewd acts to a child, forcible sodomy and performing lewd acts in front of a minor against an 8-year-old girl.
According to court records, Louive had assaulted the victim for two years despite her protests that he was hurting her “private parts.” She also was forced to perform oral sex and other acts on Louive, according to a pre-sentencing investigation report.
Balkman sentenced him June 30 to 415 years in prison.
Also in January, William Ray Adams pled guilty to attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two other charges related to an incident at Norman’s Bergey Windpower in 2018, when he entered the business armed with intent to kidnap and murder his wife. After Adams attempted to withdraw his plea later in the year, Balkman sentenced him to 30 years in jail.
In February, District Judge Jeff Virgin sentenced Jake Ryan Holman, 29, of Noble, who had a jury trial in November 2019, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Maddox Abner, who was 1-and-a-half years old. The toddler’s death occurred in February 2017 after Abner was left alone in Holman’s care.
In October, Balkman sentenced James Arion Smith, 21, of Norman, to life in prison during a non-jury trial following the death of University of Oklahoma student Nathaniel Ewing during a robbery in April 2017.
Smith originally confessed and pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison, but he withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. Smith requested a jury trial but withdrew the request after the first day of jury selection.
A pretrial motion was set Dec. 1 with District Judge Lori Walkley for Max Leroy Townsend, 58, of Tuttle. Townsend faces 10 charges related to the deaths of three Moore track team members, including three counts of second-degree murder.
Townsend was arrested Feb. 3 after he allegedly drove into a group of Moore track team members, ultimately killing three people and injuring several others. Police at the scene indicated that Townsend had several indicators that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Townsend remains at the county jail on a $1 million bond.
Robert D. Young, 58, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder for playing a role in an officer-involved shooting in February 2018. He also faced a kidnapping charge in connection with the death of his brother, William Young, 56, who was shot by an Oklahoma City police officer.
According to an Oklahoma City Police affidavit, officers responded Feb. 1, 2018, to a trouble unknown call at a home in the 15000 block of Barton Drive. An Oklahoma City officer arrived first and approached the residence’s door. William started shooting at the officer, who returned fire, ultimately killing William Young.
After the shooting, McDonald found the body of Jennifer Young, who is believed to be William’s wife and the mother of a female victim Robert Young is accused of kidnapping. The female victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.
Robert is charged on the basis of the felony murder rule, which states that everyone accused of involvement in a felony crime that results in a death can be charged with that death. He remains in jail on a $3 million bond.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he waived his right to a trial Nov. 10 and plead guilty eight days later. Walkley will sentence him at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
In addition to recent tighter restrictions at the courthouse due to the pandemic, Balkman said fewer filings means less funds are coming to the courthouse, which will be the largest issue facing the courts in the new year.
While multiple jury terms were canceled this year from March until October, Balkman said the courthouse is still pursuing jury terms in the new year. However, judges will monitor conditions and could strike a term if pandemic conditions would prevent conducting a jury trial.
“Jury trial terms are important to the timely disposition of cases,” Balkman said.
