The Cleveland County Courthouse will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather.
Snow along with gusty winds at times. Potential for some icing. High 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Periods of snow and windy. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 1:14 pm
Phillip Dean Johnson passed away, January 29, 2022 in Arlington, Texas Phil was born September 7th, 1942, to Dora Cordelia (Berry) Finchum. Phil is survived by wife, Elizabeth, children Brett, Jeri, and Nicole, 3 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Ronnie L. Fowler, 81, passed at home on Friday. Visitation will be Thursday Feb. 3rd 8:00AM-8:00PM at Primrose Funeral Service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com
Shirley Ann Tonne 83 of Norman Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley Ann Trammell was born July 28, 1938 in Holdenville Oklahoma the daughter of Leroy V. Trammell and Imogene Carlisle'Trammell. Shirley worked in the…