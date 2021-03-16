Following a measure by the Cleveland County commissioners Monday to loosen a mask ordinance inside county buildings, the county's district judges announced that a mask mandate and social distancing will remain in place for court proceedings.
Chief District Judge Jeff Virgin said the judges agreed to continue following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, the courtrooms will continue to have hand sanitizer and face masks available for use.
The commissioners made their unanimous decision after Emergency Management Director George Mauldin reported that the average number of new COVID-19 cases had declined in the last nine weeks and hospitalizations decreased over eight weeks.
He also cited COVID-19 vaccinations and Gov. Kevin Stitt's order to lift restrictions inside state buildings as more reasons to loosen requirements.
However, Mauldin encouraged wearing face masks when people can't maintain social distancing for 15 minutes or more.
Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa still have mask mandates, and Moore never adopted one.
Virgin said the commissioners' decision means residents can enter county buildings without wearing face masks, but individual offices may choose to have restrictions in place.
“There's been a pretty good understanding between the commissioners and the judges that even though it's a county building, the judges are going to have discretion on how they operate in their courtrooms,” Virgin said.
According to current CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their last vaccine dose can be indoors with other vaccinated people and visit unvaccinated people who are at low risk from a single household without masks or social distancing. However, they still must wear masks and social distance around unvaccinated people who are at high risk and unvaccinated people from multiple households.
Virgin said the judges agreed that masks will be required in courtrooms going forward until at least all adults have access to a vaccine. That vaccine access projection is May 1.
Since the courthouse's next jury term is April 12-23, the judges agreed that it's important to keep restrictions in place.
Additionally, Virgin said judges continue to conduct as many hearings virtually as possible to reduce the number of people at the courthouse and inside the courtrooms.
Virgin said the judges will remain respectful of people who are unable to wear face masks due to medical conditions that prohibit their use.
However, if someone without a medical condition refuses to follow the guidelines, that person might have to schedule a remote hearing over phone or video.
“I personally think that following the CDC guidelines have worked and allowed us to continue to conduct as much business as we can. So until the CDC says otherwise, I think we should continue that practice to keep everyone safe and also to be able to continue to be able to conduct as much court business as possible,” Virgin said.
