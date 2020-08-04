It is now required for the public to wear a mask inside the Cleveland County courtroom and judges chambers, but in the county commissioner’s office its a different story, a judge’s order shows.
Chief District Judge Thad Balkman issued an administrative order on Monday which requires the public to wear masks when entering a courtroom or judge’s chambers and at the court clerk’s office. Face shields are allowed as an alternative “face covering,” the order reads. A judge may ask a person to remove it when a person is giving testimony to ensure they are heard in the court.
Cleveland County Emergency Management Director George Mauldin said existing protocols in place were sufficient and that social distancing is the best prevention, not masks.
Mauldin provides a weekly update to the commissioners and Cleveland County employees with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Oklahoma State Department of Health. While the commissioners can choose to enact a mask order, Mauldin said they’ve chosen to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s guidelines.
“We don’t fall under Norman’s mandate and we follow the CDC and state guidelines on social distancing. Since the governor has not made a mandatory mask order we haven’t either. All of officers except for the courtrooms have either glass or plexiglass partitions. Any time they have to do business face to face, if they’re going to be in close contact with somebody they’ll mask up, but other than that they’re doing business through a glass.”
On July 7, the Norman City Council approved an ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings or masks while inside businesses and other places where goods or services are exchanged. The public must also wear masks while frequenting drive-through and curbside businesses.
While Mauldin said the county commissioners and their staff do not require people to wear masks, they are provided for those who want to wear them and do not have one.
He was skeptical of the use of masks without social distancing.
“Masks are not the most important thing,” Mauldin said. “It’s actually more important to keep your distance and keep your hands clean. I think people have a false sense of security when they have masks on.”
According to CDC recommendation, masks should be worn “in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” the website reads. Masks may help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when “widely used by people in public settings.”
