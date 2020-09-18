WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has announced that Attorney General Mike Hunter's solicitor general unit has received the organization's 2020 U.S. Supreme Court Best Brief Award.
The annual award honors state attorneys, who collectively handle more U.S. Supreme Court cases than almost anyone else in the legal community. The winners were selected by a panel of independent U.S. Supreme Court experts who are experienced Supreme Court practitioners.
Hunter filed the winning brief in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case.
The state asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Montana Supreme Court decision that held Montana's school-choice scholarship program had to be eliminated because it allowed parents and their children the option of using scholarships at private religious schools.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of school choice and religious liberty and cited the attorney general's brief in doing so.
It was the only amicus brief out of nearly 45 that the Supreme Court explicitly relied upon in its landmark decision.
The authors on the brief for Oklahoma were Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani and Assistant Solicitors General Zach West and Bryan Cleveland. The brief was co-authored by attorneys in the Georgia and Arizona attorneys general offices. Additionally, 15 other states joined the brief.
The Solicitor General's Unit serves as the chief advocate in front of the Oklahoma and U.S. Supreme Courts. Attorneys in the unit also defend the constitutionality of state law.
Additionally, the solicitor general unit regularly authors amicus briefs for submission to the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts across the nation.
