Since May 13, Janet Neill has been sitting in the Oklahoma County jail despite a judge's order to the Oklahoma City Police Department to bring her to Cleveland County, where she could post bail.
Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman signed an administrative order April 1 forbidding law enforcement agencies from jailing suspects in Oklahoma County when the crime is committed and triable in Cleveland County. His order cites state law Title 22, Section 190.1, which reads, "The person when arrested without warrant for an offense not bailable shall be held in custody in the county in which the arrest was made."
The City of Oklahoma City filed a motion to vacate the order and a hearing is set for June 19.
Meanwhile, local attorney Tim Kuykendall's client, Neill, can't post $15,000 bond for drug charges until she is transported to the court where she can move her case forward, Kuykendall told The Transcript Friday.
Balkman's order challenges a 30-year OKCPD practice. Oklahoma City officers transport suspects to the Oklahoma County jail, even if the crime occurs outside Oklahoma County but within the 10 counties of the city's sprawling boundaries.
Neill was charged in Cleveland County District Court with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute after a prior conviction May 22. According to an arrest affidavit dated May 14, the order says to transport Neill within 48 hours to Cleveland County.
Kuykendall said his client is still waiting at the Oklahoma County jail.
"She was supposed to be arraigned today (Friday)," he said. "She's still not here. She's still sitting up there having never seen a judge and with bond at $15,000 unable to post it. The Oklahoma City Police Department doesn't want to bring her down. She's just sitting there in limbo."
The case is example of due process rights infringement because "everyone is innocent until proven guilty," and "everyone has a right to a speedy trial," Kuykendall said.
The former Cleveland County prosecutor said the case is just one of many examples he has witnessed in the last 20 years both as a former district attorney and now a criminal defense lawyer.
Often, when someone is arrested for an offense which requires a judge to set the bail amount, the district attorney's office has not received the paperwork to file charges, Kuykendall said.
"There are people being arrested on misdemeanor charges taken to the Oklahoma County jail where they sit until they see a judge," Kuykendall said. "The judge down here may not even know they're incarcerated up there. The DA's office doesn't know they're incarcerated up there until someone calls to complain or until Oklahoma City PD brings the charges down here to the DA's office, and that may be days or two weeks. I can't blame the (Cleveland County) DA's office.
"They act pretty promptly when they know someone is in custody. The two instances I brought to their attention, they got on it immediately. If they don't know someone's in custody, they don't know if charges should be filed."
Cleveland County Special District Judge Steven Stice said other law enforcement agencies in the county respond more quickly to the DA's office following an arrest.
"There is definitely a disparity in the timeframe that it takes Oklahoma City Police to submit their charges and reports to the Cleveland County District Attorney as opposed to the other agencies in Cleveland County," said Stice, who has done arraignments for the last 10 years.
It is common for local police agencies to submit reports on an arrest within 24 to 48 hours, Stice said.
Neither the Oklahoma City Police Department nor the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office returned calls for comment at press time.
