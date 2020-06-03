The City of Norman is ready to make a deal with people who have outstanding municipal court fines in a fine forgiveness program.
The penalty reduction program will last through June 30 and could save offenders up to $400. All fines and costs assessed on failure to appear charges will be waived by the Norman Municipal Court during this forgiveness period; however, the fines and costs related to the underlying charges will not be waived, a prepared statement reads.
“We are offering a window of opportunity for individuals with warrants to clear their record,” said Presiding Judge David Poarch in a prepared statement. “Failure to address these matters creates the constant possibility of being jailed. For example, an individual driving with a warrant may be stopped by police for a minor traffic violation but once the officer discovers the outstanding warrant by running their record, will be immediately arrested and jailed, if unable to post bond.”
Outstanding fines exceed $1.9 million and 10,000 violations since 2000, City of Norman Court Administrator Ronda Guerrero said Tuesday.
“A warrant may be issued for a variety of reasons, including failure to appear in court for a scheduled court date or failure to pay all fines and costs assessed by the judge,” Guerrero said. “If someone’s unsure if their ticket or warrant qualifies we encourage them to just come in or give us a call to check.”
The program was last implemented in 2014, but Guerrero said the pandemic has prompted the court to offer it again.
“I saw that it was a good opportunity when I saw a lot of people are not working right now,” she said. “We're seeing it. I want them to know if they did get a ticket, we're here to help. We don't want them to have an outstanding warrant. We want to work them but we can't unless they appear.”
Guerrero urged those who have fallen behind on payments, or with warrants and outstanding fines to call ahead or come in to discuss their options.
The Court's website allows users to search for fine status by name and date of birth, or driver's license at municipalonlinepayments.com/normanok/court/search
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
