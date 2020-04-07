The Cleveland County Court Clerk Marilyn Williams has issued new guidelines for submitting filings from the public, following the presumptive positive COVID-19 tests for three employees Monday.
The guidelines were filed Tuesday after the courthouse Phase III was issued Monday. The clerk's orders show the clerk's office is still staffed and while technically open, will have little to no contact with the public including law enforcement.
Judges and their support staff are working from home as they continue to process emergency proceedings.
Cleveland County Commissioners continue to conduct business with the public using iPads and teleconferences at the courthouse building.
GUIDELINES
Four supervisors and the clerk remain working in the office daily during the restrictions in effect until April 27. Visitors to the courthouse can still use the iPads when delivering emergency matters to the courthouse.
Payments for court fees and fines can be made online or by check in the court clerk's drop box in the court building.
All in-person filings are suspended but can be emailed to clevelandpleadings@oscn.net. Criminal and emergency filings will take first priority. Emergency matters which are emailed should include “emergency” in the subject line of the email. Non-emergency filings are processed as time permits, the order reads.
Non-emergency filings are also accepted via a drop box in the foyer of the court, however paperwork requiring a judge's signature or the district attorney should be placed in a drop box for those offices and not the court clerk.
Applications for protective orders and court appointed counsel are available at clevelandcountyok.com and by request to clevelandclerk@oscn.net. Licenses such as marriage licenses and process server licenses are not being issued.
Search warrants and returns are still being processed through District Judges Walkley and Balkman but law enforcement is not to bring documents to the court clerk's office.
The clerk's guidelines also urge the public not to rely on records found at oscn.net as they will not be up-to-date on a daily basis.
County commissioners are still using iPads to conduct county business for the public.
