A court order designed to stop spreading the coronavirus is sparking a state law dispute between Cleveland County and Oklahoma City officials.
The argument disputes if Oklahoma City police officers must transport an arrestee to the Cleveland County jail or to the Oklahoma County jail when the crime occurs in both Oklahoma City and Cleveland County.
Oklahoma Title 22, section 190.1 states “the person when arrested without warrant for an offense not bailable, shall be held in custody in the county in which the arrest was made.”
Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman filed an administrative order April 1. It required officers of any law enforcement agency to send “all persons arrested in Cleveland County” for crimes committed and triable within that jurisdiction to be jailed at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
The order was issued during the pandemic, but the practice of officers taking suspects to Oklahoma County jail has been going for decades, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said. Oklahoma City officials filed a motion to vacate the order on and a hearing has been set for June 19 at 10 a.m. Gourley confirmed his officers continue to jail arrestees in the Oklahoma County jail.
“We consulted with our attorneys in the municipal counselor’s office when we received Judge Balkman’s administrative order,” Gourley said. “It is my understanding that the attorneys representing the city believe that Judge Balkman needs to reconsider or vacate his order based on the law.”
Cleveland County Special District Judge Steven Stice said he believed the law was clear.
“If you arrest someone in Cleveland County they must be taken to Cleveland County Detention Center,” he said.
Municipal offenses are processed in city courts while felony offenses are sent to county district courts. Gourley said it is not up to an officer to decide where an arrestee will face charges, especially when the accused has committed an Oklahoma City municipal offense such vandalism and a state law crime such as robbery.
“We have that happen a lot,” Gourley said. “So do we have a police officer make that determination where those crimes are prosecuted? No that’s the district attorney.”
Some who are arrested on an initial felony complaint may be charged with a lesser crime such as a municipal offense. In those cases, having the suspect in OKCPD custody makes more sense, Gourley said.
Oklahoma City has a contract with the Oklahoma County Jail to run a designated area as a city jail. A map of counties within the metro shows the sprawling city stretches into 10 counties, each with its own jail technology, booking procedures and commute. The Oklahoma County jail is across the street, within walking distance, from OKCPD where detectives can quickly interview a suspect, OKCPD Captain Larry Withrow told The Norman Transcript.
The long practice of jailing Cleveland County suspects in Oklahoma County has been discussed mong local judges and law enforcement officials for years, Stice said.
“I think the COVID-19 brought it all to a head, obviously with the co-mingling of prisoners,” Stice said. “That’s a concern. When they arrest four to five people a week that should be in our jail — but they’re up there, and then we have to go get them and bring them back — they’ve now been exposed to different people, different jails.”
Criminal defense attorney Sam Talley said the practice of housing arrestees in one county when they are to face charges in another raises due process issues.
“Due process is a concern, but I’m not ready to say it’s a violation. It could lead to a greater likelihood of a violation. It’s a practical problem when your client is charged in one county too but held in another,” he said. “It makes it hard to do your job to represent that client. It increases the likelihood of violation of statute, the ones that require an appearance, within so much time, before an arraigning judge. When you take someone to a different county, it increases the likelihood of that statute being violated.”
An Oklahoma County Jail report shows there are nine people held on probable cause arrests for Cleveland County crimes.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
