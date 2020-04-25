The Cleveland County Courthouse will begin to reopen in phases according to a schedule, a court order filed Friday reveals.
The order, signed by Chief District Judge Thad Balkman, shows three levels of restrictions will be lifted in phases from the most restrictive to the least.
Phase three remains in effect through Friday, May 15, which banned all in-person proceedings and limited persons in the courthouse to designated staff and those granted access by the court. Emergency only court proceedings were conducted by video or teleconference as the court clerk streamlined filings by email and drop boxes. Phase three was implemented after three court clerk employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Phase two, issued March 18, will take effect on Monday May 18 and will remain through May 29. Arraignments, emergency matters and other proceedings directed by a judge continued during this phase. Phase one, the least restrictive order imposed on Mar. 16, would be implemented on June 1 through June 12. In person access was allowed in phase one.
The court has implemented several screening procedures that will continue. Courthouse security officers have the right to ban access to the court if someone is running a fever or has been in close contact with an infected person.
As the court reopens in phases, social distancing will be in place.
“Security officers shall also ensure that all appropriate limitations on the number of persons in a courtroom gallery is enforced and shall encourage all persons in public areas, including but not limited to courtroom galleries, are practicing appropriate social distancing,” the order reads.
As phase three remains in effect, all arraignments for those who are not in jail but have counsel will continue to contact judges by email for proceedings. Arraignment for those who are not jailed and without counsel will be reset.
In-person arraignments will resume during phase two, but restrictions will remain in place to limit these proceedings to the defendant, counsel, prosecutors, court staff, and the victim. Family members, friends and “other interested persons shall remain outside the building unless otherwise ordered” by a judge.
Additional guidelines for arraignments, preliminary hearing conferences and additional proceedings are available in the court clerk’s office.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.