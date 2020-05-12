A Del City woman was charged with embezzlement last week after her employer noticed thousands of dollars missing from the company's bank account.
Deanna Diane Armstrong, 56, was charged May 4 in Cleveland County District Court.
According to an court affidavit, Armstrong worked as office manager at Wise Eye Associates from October 2018 to November 2019, and part of her responsibilities included depositing money into the company's bank account.
On Nov. 20, 2019, Armstrong's employer hired an office manager to replace her, according to the affidavit. Two days in, the new manager noticed financial inconsistencies. During an investigation, the manager determined that from April to November 2019, $10,422 should have been deposited into the bank. However, only $1,042 made it into the bank account, leaving just under $9,880 unaccounted for.
County Judge Thad Balkman was automatically assigned to the case. Future court dates are currently pending.
In other news, the following people were charged in Cleveland County District Court with felonies:
• James Lucas Carter, 29, was charged April 27 with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
• Susan Deette Kroeker, 49, was charged May 1 with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
• Jamie Marie Russell, 55, was charged May 4 with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Jeremy Michael Apel, 45, was charged May 1 with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000.
