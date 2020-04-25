A man and woman are accused of leading police on a wild high speed chase, intentionally ramming a patrol car and causing a car accident, court records reveal.
On April 10 at approximately 10 p.m. James Robert Caldwell, 41, of Marietta and Cheyenne Elizabeth Genova, 28, of Corinth, Texas were traveling “at a high rate of speed and following too closely” on Interstate 35 and near 27th Street, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Genova was driving as the trooper attempted a traffic stop at 4th Street after it exited. Genova drove in between two cars, ran a red light, and ran a stop sign before returning to I-35, the report reads.
“At 19th Street, they switched drivers. This occurred as vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 mph. Caldwell became the driver and continue to elude, changing lanes unsafely multiple times, reaching speeds of 110 mph,” the trooper’s report states. “Caldwell caused a collision striking a red Ford pickup, intentionally ramming Trooper Ken Pittman’s patrol vehicle and rammed the gate at the Federal Postal Training Center.”
The pursuit ended when Caldwell struck a concrete post at the Sinclair gas station on the corner of 24th Avenue and Imhoff Road.
Investigators searched the car, a black Ford Focus, and found a large bag full of individual baggies containing methamphetamines. Also in the car was a used syringe, a digital scale, and loaded Ruger 9mm gun in the front passenger floorboard. Both appeared to be under the influence of substances and agreed to blood tests at Norman Regional Hospital.
Caldwell and Genova were charged in Cleveland County District Court on April 20 with several felonies. Caldwell will face endangerment while eluding a police officer, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Genova was also charged with endangerment while eluding a police officer, trafficking illegal drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Genova is being held on a $600,000 bond and Caldwell on a $1.8 million bond. They remain in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
