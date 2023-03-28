WASHINGTON — Oklahoma’s junior senator believes a criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump will make him unbeatable in a 2024 race for president.
“I think they truly fear him and the irony of it is that they will make him unbeatable if they do this,” said Markwayne Mullin, a Republican senator from Westville, Oklahoma, referring to liberal Democrats.
An indictment, if returned, would be seen by some people as nothing more than a vindictive political act.
“It is political. They have been going after him for six years now and they have tried to throw everything at him.” said Mullin. “When you have a prosecuting attorney and a DA (district attorney), or an AG (attorney general), that literally ran on the fact they are going to prosecute Trump, that is a problem.”
An indictment would come in connection with allegations that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, which was illegally covered up by Trump after an alleged affair with Daniels.
Despite denying the incident, Trump stated on social media last weekend while calling for protests that he believed he will be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. An indictment has yet to be handed up by a Manhattan Grand Jury.
Trump attended the NCAA Wrestling Championship in Tulsa on Saturday with Mullin. Mullin told Gaylord News on Thursday that Trump was relaxed during the event.
“It was awesome. We had a good time and it was probably the most relaxed I have seen him in six years,” Mullin said.
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his thoughts on the 18th about the former president’s possible indictment
“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory” Musk tweeted.
Mullin agrees with Musk.
“People are going to get fed up with it, we don’t prosecute our political enemies and that is exactly what they are doing right now,” Mullin said.
