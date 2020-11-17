Chief District Judge Thad Balkman recused himself from presiding over two recall lawsuits due to the potential for impartiality questions.
Members of Unite Norman and Ward 3 Alison Petrone filed lawsuits against City Clerk Brenda Hall. The group, which formed to recall odd-numbered ward members and the mayor, have alleged there were enough signatures to recall Petrone and Mayor Breea Clark. Meanwhile Petrone has alleged there were not enough valid signatures for her recall as both Unite Norman and Petrone question the clerk’s verification process.
Balkman invited attorneys to speak during a hearing he called on the matter of recusal Tuesday afternoon.
Unite Norman committee member and Ward 3 resident Robert Castleberry is Balkman’s campaign treasurer. While attorneys for Unite Unite Norman argued there no need for the judge to recuse, Petrone’s attorney, Barrett Powers, disagreed.
“I want to be clear we’re not questioning Your Honor’s partiality in this case. There’s nothing wrong with Mr. Castleberry, obviously serving as treasurer on your judicial campaigns,” Powers said.
However, Powers then argued that because Castleberry serves in a “fiduciary” role and with the existence of “public interest” in the case that the judge should recuse.
Denise Lawson, attorney for Unite Norman, said the objection did not meet even minimal concerns raised in other cases citing judicial opinion.
“Mr. Castleberry’s involvement in a judicial campaign is far more minimal than any scenario considered in any of the judicial ethics opinions we’ve cited in our brief,” Lawson said. “He has not made monetary contributions; he has not made public endorsements or distributed campaign literature.”
Lawson also called Powers’ arguments a “red herring,” an excuse to delay the case with “speculative allegations” of an “appearance of impropriety.”
Powers took exception to Castleberry’s comments in The Transcript as “directing the court.” He said his comments “exacerbated” the concerns raised due to his relationship with Castleberry and the public interest in the case, Powers said.
Castleberry was quoted in The Transcript article, “Judge to consider recusal,” that he had not made any contributions to Balkman’s campaign.
“I don’t think that’s to the level to recuse yourself,” Castleberry said. “If I was a contributor, I could understand. I’m not a donor for his campaign; I’m not doing an audit, and he hasn’t had any activity for two or three years.”
While Balkman made no mention of Castleberry’s comments to The Transcript, he recused on other grounds.
“As Mr. Powers pointed out, and I think everyone agrees, no one’s alleging that anything was taking place that would necessitate disqualification, but I do think that impartiality could be reasonably questioned, given that Mr. Castleberry has been and continues to serve as campaign treasurer and that is a fiduciary role. He is also a board member of Unite Norman and could potentially be a witness in future evidentiary hearings,” Balkman said.
The case has been referred Judge Leah Edwards for reassignment to another judge in district court.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.