The Norman Police Department lost one of its four-legged officers last week due to illness.
K-9 officer Kilo, a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois, died Friday after a short battle with cancer. He had been with the department for nine years, serving with Detective Kellee Robertson for about a year and then Detective Sgt. Darin Morgan until Kilo's passing.
Kilo and Morgan were named K-9 team of the year for 2017-18 by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers.
"He was more than a dog," Morgan said.
The department now has three active K-9s, NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said.
Morgan said Kilo had an interesting story. He was originally trained as a dual purpose dog, including apprehensions and finding drugs. He was privately purchased to help a reserve officer who was ill. After the officer's death, the city bought the dog from the family in 2011. Robertson had Kilo until she moved to another division; then Morgan started working with the dog.
Morgan said the two of them trained constantly.
"Every single day that you're spending with that dog is training. We did a lot of outside training and some specialized training," he said, adding that he polished up Kilo's skills.
Morgan -- who previously was a handler for now retired K-9 officer Czech German Shepherd Lux from 2006-12 -- said Kilo was very unique in that Kilo felt comfortable as his partner and as a part of his family.
"He was in the car with me, even the day before, because he had such a drive to go. If I had left him at home, it would have killed him. He only wanted to be with me. He didn't live like a normal police dog, and that's probably the biggest thing about Kilo," he said. "He was a great drug dog, he was excellent, we had awards, we found a lot of stuff, but the biggest thing about Kilo is he lived in the house. … He had the ability to do both … If I left the house without him, even when I'm not working, it'd crush him. He'd get depressed."
Morgan said Kilo was attached to everyone in his family, including his son and daughter, his girlfriend and her two sons. He even slept at the foot of his daughter's bed when she was younger. However, he was especially attached to Morgan.
"He was just that kind of dog," he said, describing Kilo as a lover, obedient and well-mannered.
Morgan said Kilo's personality on and off the job didn't vary much. He could take Kilo to schools or out in public and not have to worry about his reaction to others.
"We went to all kinds of school functions and demos, and I would be able to walk in and let him go through the crowd and he'd be ... laying on the ground trying to get his belly scratched. To me, that was really cool. Most people love dogs," he said. "My other dog I couldn't do that with, because he was trained. You didn't want him to accidentally bite you. I couldn't get Kilo to bite me or the other guys at the office. We would always play with him, and you could put your arm in his mouth and he wouldn't bite."
During his career, Morgan said Kilo made some big finds, including finding 3,500 pounds of marijuana that had been welded into the floor of new Dumpsters that were shipped by a Mexican drug cartel. He also helped find 85 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
Outside of work, Morgan said Kilo went everywhere with him, including out fishing on his boat.
"I could just take him anywhere. I'd never had a dog like that before. I'll always remember that. I miss having him around," he said.
Kilo's battle with cancer started three to four weeks ago, Morgan said. Kilo was diagnosed with a mass cell tumor that had developed quickly.
Dr. Greg Emmert, DVM, CCRP, at McGee Street Animal Hospital removed a tumor off Kilo's chest, and Kilo returned to work within a week and was happy, the handler said. Then at the beginning of last week, Kilo wouldn't get up, and the doctor discovered a huge tumor below Kilo's rib cage.
Jensen said when a K-9 officer dies due to illness, services are at the discretion of the handler.
Morgan said the NPD offered an Honor Guard and authorized mourning bands across officers' badges, but he and his family wanted private services. Kilo was cremated, and his remains were placed into an urn donated by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni of Norman.
He said he and his family are sad but are glad that Kilo is no longer in pain.
"When we saw him sick, the way it was affecting him, it was time. Nobody wanted him to continue like that," Morgan said.
Since Kilo's passing, Morgan said he has received lots of support from the NPD and the community.
"I received messages from pretty much all the command staff. It seemed like every officer in the police department. It was a true family-type feeling," he said.
In the future, Morgan said he wouldn't rule out working with another K-9 officer, "because it's very rewarding." However, he needs time before he is ready.
Morgan said he has received more than 450 messages from community members.
"He had such a community impact. The dogs have a really important place in policing, not just for going and finding bad drugs and finding drugs but also helping in the community," he said.
