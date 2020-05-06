Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be represented by city attorneys as a lawsuit is moved from Cleveland County District Court to the U.S. Western District of Oklahoma, federal court.
Clark is being sued in her capacity as mayor by the owners of three salons. They were granted a temporary injunction from Cleveland County District Court Judge Thad Balkman Monday afternoon to stop the mayor's restrictions on reopening salons.
The plaintiffs accused Clark of violating the Oklahoma and United States Constitutions, acting outside her legal powers to prevent them from opening until May 15, despite other communities allowing them. Clark's re-phased opening of Norman was more restrictive than Governor Kevin Stitt's plan which allowed salons to open April 24 with some restrictions.
City attorneys filed for removal to federal court Tuesday, however salons are allowed to open and the city will not appeal the injunction. It will argue other points of the lawsuit's allegations in federal court, a city statement revealed Tuesday afternoon.
Balkman sided with salon owners on the basis of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and City Attorney Kathryn Walker said that changes the jurisdiction.
“The basis for the Judge's ruling Monday was the U.S. Constitutional claims, so it made sense to us to remove it,” she said.
The Plaintiff's attorney Sam Talley argued that the restrictions placed on his clients were unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment which provides equal protection rights “to be enjoyed by all without discrimination by the state,” he said Monday. Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton argued state law allows municipalities to enact stricter laws than those of the state.
Walker said the city spent $400 in filing fees to remove the case to federal court. A receipt shows the city paid the fee on behalf of Clark.
“We are handling it in house,” she said by email Tuesday night. “The only additional cost to removing the case to federal court is the $400 filing fee.”
While the decision to remove the case to federal court was “ultimately a legal decision,” Walker said her department shared “our thoughts with the Mayor and City Manager.”
No hearing date has been set for the federal case.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
