OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, will host an interim study this week focusing on death penalty practices and procedures.
The study will be hosted before the House Public Safety Committee.
It will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Room 206 at the Capitol.
Speaking on death penalty cases in Oklahoma will be:
• Don Knight, death row inmate Richard Glossip's attorney
• Craig Sutter, executive director of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System
• Christy Shepherd, the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission
• Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County public defender
Speaking on the future of the death penalty in Oklahoma will be:
• Mike Hunter, Oklahoma attorney general
• Scott Crow, Oklahoma Department of Corrections director
• Trent Baggett, Oklahoma District Attorneys Council chief executive officer
• Adam Luck, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board
