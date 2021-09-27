Editor’s note: This article contains depictions and details of graphic sexual violence.
A Moore man has been charged with three sex crimes in connection with two alleged assaults against female customers at a massage parlor he purportedly worked for.
Timothy Lee Carson was charged Sept. 21 with sexual battery, rape by instrumentation and indecent exposure in connection with the two incidents at TLC Massage in Moore. Carson denied both incidents, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Moore police on Aug. 21 reported a woman told them Carson led her into a massage room at the business after she had arrived for an appointment. During the massage, Carson rubbed his unclothed private area on her arm and then ejaculated on her arm, the affidavit states.
The woman also said Carson talked about sex during the massage and made her uncomfortable, the affidavit states.
On Sept. 13, police reported a woman told them Carson led her into a massage room in the business and told her he “was going to concentrate on her legs” in the last 10 minutes. He then inserted his fingers into the woman’s vagina and ejaculated on her hand, according to the other probable cause affidavit.
Carson was not listed in the Cleveland County inmate roster Monday. His hearing was Friday.
A pretrial hearing date for Carson was not listed Monday.
TLC Massage was listed as permanently closed on Google Monday. A woman whose phone number was listed on the business’s Facebook page did not respond to a phone request for comment on Carson’s employment.