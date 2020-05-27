A Moore man was charged Monday in Cleveland County District Court after allegedly purchasing two vehicles using false identification and fake checks.
Jason Keith Vallandingham, 33, was charged with felony counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check or false pretenses, identity theft and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
According to a court affidavit, Vallandingham obtained the victim's driver license and placed his own photo on it. Moore Police said he then used the identification to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for $38,400 from Bob Howard Chevrolet and a 2019 Audi Q5 for $32,000 from Edmond Hyundai in mid-April. Police said the vehicles were paid for with fake checks.
According to the affidavit, Vallandingham was arrested on unrelated charges April 20 in the 700 block of NW 18th Street in Moore where the Audi was recovered. The keys to the Audi were in the suspect's pocket, and Moore police said he initially told them that the vehicle was his. Authorities said the victim didn't know Vallandingham or give permission to use his identity or personal information.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, an active warrant is out for Vallandingham's arrest.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network and multiple court clerks' records, he has a long list of prior convictions and guilty pleas.
He pled guilty to (1) falsely personating another to create liability, (2) possessing or displaying a counterfeit driver's license or identification card, (3) uttering a forged instrument under $1,000 and (4) obstructing an officer on June 21 in Tulsa County District Court. In addition to fines, victim's compensation payments and court costs, he was sentenced to two years each in Department of Corrections custody with credit for time served on the first and second charges and two months in Tulsa County jail with credit for time served on the third and fourth charges, all to be served concurrently.
He pled guilty to attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud on Aug. 8, 2018, in Pottawatomie County District Court. He was sentenced to 10 years suspended, a $250 fine and $250 victim's compensation, plus costs.
He pled guilty to embezzlement on June 27, 2018, in Cleveland County District Court. He was sentenced to two years suspended and court costs.
He was convicted of three counts of uttering a forged instrument and a count of second-degree forgery on May 11, 2015, in Seminole County District Court. He was sentenced to five years in DOC custody and two years of post-imprisonment supervision.
He pled guilty to bail jumping and two counts of second-degree forgery on Aug. 9, 2011, in Hughes County District Court. He was sentenced to one year in DOC custody on the bail jumping charge and five years each on the forgery charges, all to be served concurrently in conjunction with cases from Seminole County.
According to OSCN, County District Judge Thad Balkman was initially assigned to the case.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.