A Moore man was charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court with rape by instrumentation of a 14-year-old girl.
Steven Nicholar Rimer, 34, was charged following an incident that was reported around May 8 in the 2900 block of South Interstate 35 Service Road.
According to a court affidavit, the girl told a forensic interviewer that she fell asleep while Rimer was giving her a leg massage. After she felt a sharp pain twice, she woke up and saw Rimer’s hand inside her shorts. She said Rimer told her not to tell anyone because he would go to jail.
According to the affidavit, Rimer told a Moore police officer that he gave the girl a leg massage but denied touching her inappropriately.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network, Cleveland County Judge Lori Walkley was initially assigned to the case. No further court date is listed.
A warrant was requested for his arrest, but no warrant has been issued yet, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office website.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
