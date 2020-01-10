A Moore police officer charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Moore resident Emily Alexis Gaines is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 with Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman.
Officer Kyle Lloyd, 34, was off duty at 7:41 a.m. Dec. 14 when the fatal wreck at Southeast 134th Street and South Sooner Road in rural Oklahoma City occurred, according to a court affidavit. He was driving 94 mph in a 50-mph zone southbound on South Sooner Road when he collided with Gaines, 18, who was driving northbound on South Sooner and was trying to turn left to head westbound on Southeast 134th, according to an Oklahoma City police report. Gaines was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Lloyd was charged Jan. 2 with first-degree manslaughter. He posted $10,000 bond Monday.
Gaines was a Moore High School student who had been accepted at the University of Oklahoma, according to her obituary. She was born Oct. 3, 2001, in Oklahoma City and attended Moore schools throughout her life. She also was involved at Life.Church Moore. Funeral services were held Dec. 20.
According to a report from Oklahoma City police, Lloyd was injured and was treated and released from Norman Regional Hospital. The wreck remains under investigation by Oklahoma City police.
Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said a blood test was performed to check for any type of impairment, per state law, but the results won't be in for a few more weeks.
“There was no indication whatsoever that alcohol or drugs were involved,” Knight said about the on-scene report, adding that Lloyd was cited for speeding.
Moore Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said Lloyd has been placed on paid leave, per Chief Todd Strickland's order. He has been with Moore police 12 years and has no prior record of writeups or infractions. Providing leave with pay allows Lloyd to handle court proceedings while not working. An officer can't work while they are charged with a felony.
“We can't suspend someone without pay when they are not convicted,” Lewis said.
Lloyd will remain on staff until the court case is resolved. Then administration will determine if an internal investigation will occur. The department is willing to assist Oklahoma City Police if help is requested, Lewis said. However, their assistance hasn't been requested yet.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
