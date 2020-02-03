One female Moore High School student is dead and five others injured after being hit by a pickup truck near the school this afternoon.
Police said a 56-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit six track and cross country students around the 1100 block of East Main Street at about 3:30 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., a portion of East Main Street from Easter to English was still shut off with police tape.
A female student died at the scene, while three of the six victims are in critical condition, Moore Police sergeant Jeremy Lewis said. Police are not currently releasing the names or ages of the six victims, five of whom are being treated at various area hospitals.
The suspect, whose name police have not yet released, is in custody at the Moore Police Department, Lewis said.
Police did a field sobriety test on the man, but are still working to obtain a warrant to draw his blood, Lewis said. Lewis said he received information that "there are indications that (the suspect) possibly was intoxicated."
As of early Monday evening, the suspect had not made any kind of statement or indicated whether there was any motive or intent to the incident, Lewis said. The man hit one car before hitting the students, then ran into two more vehicles and left the scene after striking students.
Lewis said police found the man four to five blocks from the scene with students' help. Students also called 911 after the incident, Lewis said.
"A lot of students witnessed the actual crash and were on scene when we arrived, some of those actually pointing out the direction the vehicle continued on, which helped us locate the vehicle," Lewis said.
Dustin Horstkoetter, director of safety and security with Moore Public Schools, said students and athletic personnel near the crash were quick to help the victims.
"We've got a lot of very special people that live and go to school here in Moore, and to come around the corner and see kids and coaches giving first aid and helping their classmates and their students — we live in a really good community," Horstkoetter said.
Horstkoetter said while district administrators are currently discussing how to move forward, MPS will be supporting its students. There are currently no public plans for a memorial or vigil for the victims.
"We're going to get through it — we've gotten through a lot in the past, and this community's strong and we're resilient, but it's tough," Horstkoetter said "It's tough — it gets kind of old to have to deal with stuff like this, and my heart is hurting and broken."
