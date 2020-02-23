Moore woman killed in crash

A Moore woman died after being in a crash on Interstate 235 Saturday.
Marissa Santiago, 25, of Moore hit a concrete bridge while traveling north in a construction area between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-235. She was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade and she lost control of vehicle after hitting the bridge, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release. The Jeep landed on its top in the bottom of a creek, trapping Santiago inside the vehicle.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department got her out of the vehicle and EMSA took her to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where Santiago died.
The Highway Patrol reports said the time of the crash is not known at this time and remains under investigation.
