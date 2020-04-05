Citizens could see its mayor wearing the forbidden colors of its Bedlam foe if residents do not rise to a challenge to register for the census.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark has challenged Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce: the city that registers the highest rate of registrations for the U.S. Census wins.
"The loser has to wear a hat of the winner's choice, so likely an OU hat in Stillwater or a bright orange hat in Norman at their next council meeting," Clark told The Transcript.
The challenge began March 31, when Clark posted a video calling Joyce to a playful bet.
"I challenge you (Mayor Joyce) to wear a hat of my choice at a Stillwater City Council meeting, and it will likely be crimson and cream," she states in the video. "If Stillwater's self census response is higher than ours, I will wear a hat of your choice, even if it's America's brightest orange, at a Norman City Council meeting. Norman, I know this is something you don't want to see, so please take 10 minutes this week and complete the census for your household. Thank you in advance and Boomer Sooner."
The challenge appears to be working.
"I think in the video we were at 32.9%," Clark said. "I looked at it this morning, and we're at 45%. So far, I think it's been a fun thing, but I really want to win because I don't want to wear orange," she said with a laugh.
Joyce was quick to accept the challenge and urged his city's residents to "cowboy up" in a video challenge of his own. On March 31, he reported in his video that around 30% of Stillwater had responded to the census.
"We may not have sports right now," Joyce said. "But I'm here at Boone Pickens Stadium because Bedlam never sleeps."
He said he couldn't "wait to see Norman's mayor in America's brightest orange, but I need your help."
Clark said she had received her census form in the mail, but anyone can fill it at 2020census.gov. The challenge ends at 5 p.m. April 30.
