The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a fight at around 3:10 a.m Sunday in the 1300 block of College Avenue, Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen reported.
Officers found two victims once on scene with possible lacerations or stab wounds stemming from a fight that had occurred in the roadway. One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMSSTAT. The second victim was driven to a local hospital. Both people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a police report, the alleged suspect left the scene before officers arrived. After some investigation, the suspect was identified, but no arrests have been made as of this afternoon.
Early this morning, the OU community received an alert via Twitter about a possible armed suspect in the area of the 1300 block of College Avenue. An all-clear was given a little while later.
Jensen said the NPD is not currently searching for an armed subject related to this incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.