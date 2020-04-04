Norman police officers responded to a domestic violence incident and arrested a suspect who allegedly took his child to a drug house.
Even in the dark, a Norman police officer could see bruises on a woman who called for help around 3:30 a.m. March 22, a court affidavit reveals. The victim accused Andre Justin Lloyd, 29, of Norman, of assaulting her and taking their 1-year-old daughter to a drug house, her statement reads.
During the previous evening, the two argued over his “addiction to methamphetamines and alcohol,” and the victim told the officer he pushed her onto his bed, “hitting her head off the wall.” She also accused him of putting her in a choke hold and making it difficult for her to breath, the affidavit reveals.
She called for help the following evening because Lloyd was supposed to have his daughter during the day and return her, but when her mother did not hear from him after midnight, she became concerned.
According to the officer's statement, the woman figured out where to find Lloyd and went on scene to get her daughter. Shortly after he answered the door and asked for her daughter, he pushed her. She caught herself and slipped past him, entering the house to find her daughter. Lloyd then pushed her to the ground. The woman was able to grab her daughter, who was asleep on a couch unattended without a diaper on, left the house and called police.
After officers threatened to force entry, Lloyd emerged, admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana but denied using any other substances. Inside, officers found what appeared to be a beer pong game with people who “appeared intoxicated with slurred speech and unsteadiness on their feet,” the court record reveals.
Lloyd denied assaulting the victim and told officers he could prove his story because there was a “camera in his living room,” but he told officers he did not need anything from his house, including his cell phone, when questioned. He was arrested and placed in the F. Dwayne Beggs Detention Center.
The victim's injuries were photographed, the affidavit states. It does not reveal any injuries to the child. Lloyd was charged March 23 with assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, both felonies. He posted a $5,000 bond March 24.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
