The Norman Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. today at Panera Bread, 2200 W. Main St.
All community members are invited to attend the kid-friendly event.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations.
Coffee with a Cop allows community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Norman’s neighborhoods, breaking down barriers and providing an opportunity for a relaxed interaction.
This event is an opportunity to ensure our residents have equal opportunity to come together with local officers to discuss community issues and build relationships in a neutral space.
For more information about Coffee with a Cop, email to pdpio@normanok.gov.
