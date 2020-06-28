The Norman Police Department, in partnership with Armstrong Bank, Absolute Data Shredding, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, will host an event for residents looking to dispose of unwanted documents, prescription drugs, and ammunition.
The NPD Police Community Partnership Day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon July 11 in the parking lot of Andrews Park at the corner of Daws Street and James Garner Avenue.
During the event, Norman residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded by Absolute Data Shredding in partnership with Armstrong Bank. The Shred-A-Thon was created to provide citizens the opportunity to properly dispose of documents containing sensitive information, keeping their personal information out of the hands of criminals.
Residents can bring any outdated, unused or unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible way.
The Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program will be hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Do not bring syringes, liquid medications or inhalers.
In addition, the Norman Police Department will provide an opportunity for residents to drop off old or unwanted ammunition to be destroyed. No explosives are allowed.
The event will be set up to ensure proper social distancing. Residents attending the event are asked to wear a mask or face covering. All police personnel and event volunteers will be wearing masks.
For more information, call Officer Ali Jaffery at 366-5279 or email atAli.Jaffery@NormanOK.gov.
