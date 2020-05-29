Nurses loses PPE in stolen car, police investigate 

Police are searching for a reported stolen car and an unknown female driver after a nurse reported her 2014 Dodge Avenger missing.
Holly Holland lost more than her transportation. Her personal protective equipment was inside the car, including a hard-to-find N95 reusable face mask.
Holland said she woke up the morning of May 20 to her brother Bryce Holland telling her that her car was not in the driveway.
“I thought maybe she’d been out the night before with friends and left it somewhere and she’s going to pick it up,” Bryce said.
“I thought he was playing a joke on me,” she said.
It was no joke.
“It is an ugly feeling in the pit of your stomach,” Holland said of the moment she realized her car was gone.
Losing the PPE was also a blow. She is an emergency room nurse at Integris Southwest.
“It just felt even more personal,” she said.
According to Holland the day was not without kindness when she turned up at work that same evening.
“The day my car got stolen, my boss actually gave me his N95 mask because it would fit me. We didn’t have any more that would fit me. I was just in puddles, a mess. Everyone wanted to know why I was at work, but I told them I would much rather be helping people than sitting at home in my own sorrows,” she said.
She and her brother did not give up hope of finding the car. While investigators with the Norman Police Department began their search, Bryce called pawn shops to see if the mask had been pawned.
“I thought it wasn’t a bad idea because the prices were gouged when this all happened. They’re not cheap but it’s funny that I would never (have) thought an N95 mask meant that much to me, but it does,” she said.
The only time prior to the pandemic Holly needed the N95 mask was to protect herself from exposure to tuberculosis patients at St. Anthony where she worked as a technician during nursing school.
The stakeout
Holly and Bryce said they staked out the Quorum Condominiums where her insurance company had detected the vehicle with its plate recognition software the night of the theft.
After police were unable to find it there, the pair decided to conduct their own stakeout on May 22. Whenever they could, they waited near the condos to see if the car would return.
“I needed to go get a rental car,” Holly said. “We were leaving the condominium and all of a sudden, we stopped at the red light on Brooks and 12th and there was a female in my car, stopped at the stoplight.”
They said they turned around and pursued the driver and saw her turn into a trailer park next to the condos.
“By the time we got through the light, she was gone,” Holly said.
During the ordeal, she said she did learn one thing. Memorabilia hanging from her rear view mirror had been taken down. It struck a painful chord. Holly said when she was 19 she lost her best friend and memorabilia of concerts and other life events had been a bittersweet reminder of a friendship cut short.
“Those are my memories,” she said. “It was so disheartening to see that. I don’t know if she threw those away, but that’s when it really it hit me again that, ‘oh my God, someone has my stuff.’”
The chase
While the driver slipped away from Holly and Bryce, NPD picked up the trail 45 minutes later which led to a high-speed chase north on Interstate 35. An NPD police report shows officers attempted a traffic stop around 10 p.m. at McGee Drive and State Highway 9 but the driver did not stop.
According to Holly it wasn’t good news when NPD called.
“They said they got up to 140 miles per hour but they had to call it off because it would endanger the public and it was out of Norman jurisdiction,” she said. “They turned it over to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. We’ve gone over there (condos) pretty much every day since then, in my rental and in my brother’s car at certain times ... but we haven’t seen it since. I’m not sure if she’s gone or just trying to find a new plan.”
Holly said she has little hope the insurance settlement will cover the cost of the car.
She and police believe the thief gained access to her car after finding a spare key in an unlocked car in the family’s driveway.
The crime has left both a little on edge.
“I won’t leave my purse anywhere,” she said. “People really do steal things pretty easily.”
Bryce said he finds himself making sure his family’s property is safe.
“Every morning, it’s just automatic. I go outside and check my driveway and see if our cars are still there,” he said. “At the end of the night before I lock up the house I go outside and turn on the alarm on our cars ... the most disconcerting thing is that this person has been able to get inside our heads enough to change our behavior.”
A review of NPD records for April to May, at the height of the pandemic’s job losses, does not show a spike in auto theft for the same period in 2019, NPD told The Transcript. The case remains under investigation.
