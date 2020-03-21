The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is announcing plans to continue the 66th Academy remotely out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The academy started Feb. 28 with 97 cadets and is now down to 67. Traditionally, cadets live on the third deck of the Robert R. Lester Training Center on the Department of Public Safety campus. Because of concerns with close quarters and CDC guidelines on limiting large gatherings, the department decided to send cadets home Friday.
Cadets will receive daily fitness requirements online and are expected to keep up with the regimen started in the academy. They also will take classes online. The curriculum standards and requirements will not be diminished.
"This is uncharted territory for everyone. We've always had to be mindful of illness and infection during academies with so many people living in close quarters, but this latest concern takes it to a whole new level," OHP Chief Brent Sugg said. "We have always prided ourselves on the intensity of our academy and how it prepares cadets to become troopers. We will maintain the quality of instruction for this class of cadets and they will graduate just as prepared to patrol the roads as any other class."
"This is a temporary solution for the uncertain times we're facing right now," DPS Commissioner John Scully said. "Fortunately, advances in technology allow us to continue cadet training in a non-traditional manner. We will bring the cadets back to the classroom environment when health experts determine the threat of exposure is reduced. "
The academy is scheduled to graduate July 16, which could get pushed back in light of the developments.
