An Oklahoma City man was charged with 15 counts, including three felony counts of third-degree burglary and four felony counts of larceny of an automobile.
Ryan Alan Johnson, 26, was charged May 8 in Cleveland County District Court with those counts, plus
a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, a felony count of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and five misdemeanor counts of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
According to a court affidavit, a Norman police officer responded to a stolen vehicle call around May 3. A woman told the officer her gold Lexus was stolen recently and she had tracked her iPhone, which was inside the vehicle, to Brookford Square. She told the officer she drove by and saw people loading items into the vehicle.
When the officer arrived at Brookford Square, he saw a man, later identified as Johnson, standing next to the open driver's door of a silver 2018 Toyota Tundra, which was later identified as the stolen vehicle the officer was initially seeking, according to the affidavit. The Lexus was next to it, occupied by someone else. Both people were detained, and Johnson told officers that a handgun was underneath a seat in the Tundra and that he had purchased the gun.
According to the affidavit, after Johnson was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to stealing both vehicles. Inventory from the vehicles led officers to property from other stolen vehicle cases from the last couple days. The stolen vehicles included the Tundra, a Lexus GX470, a blue Lincoln Navigator and a 2017 Lexus RX350.
After an investigation, police discovered that the gun had been stolen. Other stolen property found inside the stolen vehicles included a cell phone, credit cards, a passport, bags, mail, prescription medications, a gun holster, vehicle keys, a Louis Vitton purse, a Tac-Force knife, binoculars, headphones and other miscellaneous items, according to the affidavit.
Johnson was charged with breaking and entering (third-degree burglary) into a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, a 2010 Mazda 3 and a 2011 Toyota Rav4.
In the affidavit, Johnson told police during questioning that all of the vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside and admitted to stealing the property found in the Tundra and both Lexus vehicles. He denied any memory of stealing the Lexus, but stolen property that was recovered and witness testimony led police to tie him to that theft.
Johnson was arrested at about 12:22 p.m. May 3 and booked into Cleveland County jail.
The Oklahoma City suspect has a prior arrest record.
According to a court affidavit, Johnson pled guilty and made a plea agreement Aug. 17, 2017, in McClain County Court to felony counts of second-degree burglary and attempted burglary and a misdemeanor count of knowingly concealing stolen property.
Johnson is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. July 21 in front of county Judge Scott Brockman at the Cleveland County Courthouse. His bond was set at $50,000.
