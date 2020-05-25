A Oklahoma City man was charged in Cleveland County District Court following the vehicular death of Cherokee Vi-Hail on Dec. 10.
Lukas Allen Grimm, 18, was charged with a misdemeanor count of negligent homicide by motor vehicle May 20.
According to an affidavit, at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 10, Grimm was driving a blue 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbround on East Stanley Draper Drive in Oklahoma City inside Cleveland County limits, approaching SE 134th Street, at a high rate of speed with Hale riding in the front seat and three young male friends riding in the back seats.
According to the affidavit, a witness reported that Grimm enterted the roadway from the west side of the road. To avoid being cut off, the witness reduced his speed so Grimm could get in front of him.
The witness said a dark-colored pickup that was behind Grimm accelerated and passed his and Grimm's vehicles on the narrow, curvy two-lane roadway that weaves around the east side of Lake Draper. The speed limit was 45 mph.
According to the witness, Grimm sped up to catch up to the pickup and tried to pass it around SE 134th Street in a no-passing zone. When Grimm tried to get back in the proper southbound lane, Grimm lost control and Grimm's Ford truck slid across the northbound lane of traffic, then back toward the southbound lane, before it flipped and rolled onto its passenger side in the southbound lane and west of the road on East Stanley Draper Drive.
According to the report, Vi-Hail was partially ejected from the front passenger side window.
The affidavit states that Grimm was recorded on the responding officer's body-worn camera as admitting to driving about 60 mph at the time of the wreck. When the pickup came to rest, it caught fire and started to engulf the truck. The truck was uprighted so officers could remove Vi-Hail from the burning vehicle. Vi-Hail was transported to and later pronounced dead at Norman Regional Hospital.
No attorney or court date is listed yet for Grimm on the Oklahoma State Courts Network. Judge Stephen Stice was automatically assigned to the case.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
