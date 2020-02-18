Walker Daniel Pitchlynn, 20, was shot and killed Feb. 12 at the 1300 block of Creekside Drive. according to a Norman Police Department news release.
Officers found Pitchlynn at the scene with multiple gunshot woulds. Pitchlynn was taken to a local hospital where he died Feb. 13, according to the release.
Police arrested Ivan Lawrence Myers and Chloe Mikyla Moseley, both 18, shortly after the incident. Meyers and Moseley are being held at the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $1 million for each suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.