Saturday morning was a time of activism, as two groups of residents expressed their support for different demographics.
Starting about 9 a.m., a group of residents mostly in Jeeps participated in the Jeepers Back the Blue drive-by rally. The group gathered in the Norman High School parking lot on Main Street and Pickard Avenue before heading out to the Norman Police Department, where the large group of vehicles — many sporting Back the Blue and/or American flags — drove by and parked nearby.
A small group of Norman officers gathered in the parking lot across from the station to thank residents who drove by and/or honked to show support.
From there, the group drove toward the F. DeWayne Detention Center in Norman, then drove to Oklahoma Highway Patrol-Troop A and law enforcement agencies in Mustang and Yukon.
Also Saturday morning, We Are Norman hosted a Strength through CommUNITY event expressing support for the Norman City Council and Mayor Breea Clark.
The event included chalk art, an opportunity to write notes of encouragement to the city's leadership, voter registration and a free notary for absentee ballots.
We Are Norman co-coordinator Marcie King and volunteer Johnney Jones said the main purpose of the group's second event was to encourage voting and offer support to the city council and mayor amid efforts to recall Clark and odd-numbered ward council members.
On Friday, around 150 Unite Norman supporters handed in nearly 21,000 petition signatures to recall Clark. The group also gathered enough required signatures for Ward 3 Alison Petrone and Sereta Wilson, the recently resigned Ward 5 councilor. Unite Norman failed to get enough for Ward 1 Kate Bierman and Ward 7 Stephen Holman.
King and Jones said We Are Norman's main message is to build community and heal divisiveness that they feel Unite Norman created.
“What our group's about is trying to bring Norman together. … I've been here for about 17 years now and I've never seen it like this in this town,” Jones said.
King said Unite Norman supporters should have gotten involved a long time ago.
“No. 1, they should have voted. We went out and voted for our city mayor and our city council [members], and if they didn't, this wasn't the right first step. The right first step is showing up to city council meetings, voicing your beliefs on policy, but we're not going to back down. We're going to be here for a long time supporting our leadership,” King said.
Jones said the group, which started about a month ago, will continue to meet and show support for city leadership.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.