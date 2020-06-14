NORMAN — There was no official speaker at Standing up for the Norman Police Department rally Sunday night, but the message was clear: do not reduce the NPD budget.
The rally comes after protesters who have marched against police brutality and racism in recent weeks demanded that the city council reduce NPD funding and end the School Resource Officer program during the June 9 meeting at city hall.
Norman resident Kristin McCall organized the rally and said it was not intended to be an anti-protest.
“It was a just a way to let our police department know they are not being forgotten,” she said.
Dozens of people spoke at Andrews Park among a crowd of about 250 people who urged supporters to “speak up for police” at the next council meeting Tuesday. A small line of NPD officers stood at the outer edge of the park listening, as people shook hands with them and offered them donuts.
McCall said she wanted to create an opportunity for people to speak their minds after residents who spoke in favor of police during the June 9 city council meeting were shut down by protesters.
Dustin Merritt is a member of the Citizens' Police Academy Alumni of Norman and said he's seen firsthand the kind of police department residents have.
“A lot of our men and women here in blue do a lot of stuff that will never get reported, as far as charitable acts to help people in need,” Merritt said. “I know of School Resource officers paying for a child's dental work when their parents couldn't afford it, out of their own pocket. School Resource officers keep a stocked pantry with clothes and food for kids.”
Some supporters believed it was not fair to compare other communities, which have dealt with racial discrimination and police brutality, to Norman's police force.
Katherine Lowry said she felt empathy for people who have shared their experiences with racism, but “this is not Minneapolis. This is not Atlanta. This is Norman, Oklahoma, and it has its own situation.”
Lowry said Norman has “for the most part, seen a decrease in crime,” according to local NPD statistics.
James Taylor, a 4th Congressional District candidate, attended the rally to show his support. The pastor and middle school history teacher, who is black, said while he has encountered racism, he has never been treated unfairly by Norman police officers.
“We support the police,” he said. “The vast majority of police officers, 99% probably, are decent, kind wonderful human beings. When you have a bad element, that makes it bad for everybody.”
Several supporters complained that Mayor Breea Clark and city council people who attended protests did not show up at the rally.
However, Ward 6 Councilman Bill Scanlon was there, just as he has been at recent protests.
“I think it's important to be at both because I need to hear, I need to listen,” Scanlon said. “I didn't come here to give speeches or anything else. I think it matters to [police] and let them know that somebody cares. I'm an equal opportunity rally person. I was here Thursday night.”
Protesters and police supports have said they will attend the meeting Tuesday night when the council will adopt the next fiscal year budget. The NPD is the largest departmental expenditure at 27% of the general revenue fund, the current fiscal year budget shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.