Stitt appoints Okla. County district judge 

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday the appointment of Sheila Stinson as a district judge for Oklahoma County.
Oklahoma County Special Judge Sheila Stinson is an experienced civil litigator and trial attorney who has resolved hundreds of disputes on the family and domestic docket in Oklahoma County since she assumed the post in June 2017. Stinson was the owner and managing member of Stinson Law Group from 2014 to 2017 and served as an adjunct professor at Oklahoma City University School of Law from 2015 to 2017.
Stinson previously served as an associate attorney at Kirk & Chaney PLLC and Walker, Ferguson & Ferguson. Stinson has also served as a law clerk for Judge Gary Lumpkin at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Stinson is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, Oklahoma County Bar Association, Oklahoma Judicial Conference Board of Directors, Oklahoma Judges Association and University of Central Oklahoma Foundation Board of Trustees.
She is a recipient of a variety of honors and awards, including Judge of the Year, Oklahoma Bar Association (family law section); Beacon Award, Oklahoma County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division; Leadership in Law Award, Journal Record; Achievers Under 40 Award, Journal Record; and AV Rating, Martindale-Hubbell.
Stinson has a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from the University of Central Oklahoma (1999) and a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Law (2002). A native of Boise City, she lives in Edmond with her husband, Preston Stinson, and two children.
Oklahoma County is in the seventh judicial district.
