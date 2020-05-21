Two Cleveland County men have been charged with multiple felony counts of performing lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 12.
Aaron Paul Champlin, 32, of Norman, was charged Thursday in Cleveland County District Court with four felony counts of performing lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 12.
According to an affidavit filed with the charges, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Det. Austin Overturff reported to East Tecumseh Road in Newalla around 11:56 p.m. Sept. 30 after receiving a call that Champlin had inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl's private parts.
During a forensic interview, the girl said starting Sept. 1 2013, when she was age 6, Champlin started touching her privates inappropriately, and it got worse each year. She also reported that he forced her to touch and place her mouth on his privates. She said the incidents stopped after she told her mother about them Sept. 27.
Champlin denied the allegations against him, according to the affidavit.
Judge Lori Walkley was automatically assigned to the case.
Ryan Delaney Roberts, 34, of Moore, also was charged Thursday in Cleveland County court with four felony counts of performing lewd or indecent acts to multiple children under age 12.
According to an affidavit filed with the charges, a Moore Police detective responded Jan. 21 to SW Eighth Street in Moore after receiving a report that Roberts had inappropriately touched two girls and attempted to inappropriately touch a third girl. The girls' mother said she had allowed Roberts to stay with them after he was laid off from work and her girls reported the inappropriate touching to her.
According to the affidavit, forensic interviewers spoke to the girls — ages 3, 5 and 9 — and a 9-year-old half-brother. The 9-year-old girl said Roberts put his hand down her pants and inappropriately touched her three different times. The 5-year-old said he did the same to her more than once. The 3-year-old disclosed that Roberts tried to inappropriately touch her once.
During the half-brother's interview, he said he witnessed Roberts' girlfriend sit on his lap and saw Roberts place his hand down the front of her pants more than once.
According to the affidavit, Roberts was called several times, and several messages were left for him, with no reply.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman was automatically assigned to the case.
Roberts was previously tried and sentenced for fraud by use or possession of identifying information May 10, 2011, in Grayson County District Court and theft of property April 8, 2016, in Tarrant County District Court, both in Texas.
No court dates are listed yet on the Oklahoma State Courts Network for Champlin or Roberts. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, neither was listed as in custody at the county jail.
