Two plead guilty in sex sting operation

Two men accused of trying to lure teenage girls into a secluded place for sex pleaded guilty and received suspended sentences in plea agreements with Cleveland County prosecutors.
Joshua Paul Ferguson, 38, and Christopher Travis Wells, 27, admitted to judges that they made lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16. Ferguson also pleaded guilty to enticing a child under 16 into a secluded place.
Ferguson was given a five-year suspended sentence on each charge and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Wells was handed a five-year suspended sentence and was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
The two defendants were among five targeted by a multi-agency task force whose mission is to arrest predators seeking sex with underage girls. The men communicated with someone they thought was a 15-year-old girl. Instead, the person on the other end of the conversation was an undercover detective from the task force.
The men used apps such as MeetMe, PlentyOfFish and Google Voice to make contact with the girls, police said. The two men were arrested in connection with Operation Traveler. The popular apps are used by men as common methods to make contact with young girls, establish a relationship and convince the teens to meet with them at a pre-arranged place.
Task force members represented the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma City police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.
Two other defendants charged in the sting face continuing criminal proceedings while a third defendant fled the country and returned to his home in India.
Tim Farley
366-3539
