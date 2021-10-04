The Oklahoma Bar Association on Friday honored Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley for her efforts that “have lighted the way for other women.”
The association in a news release said Walkley received the Spotlight Award for her efforts. She was one of five women given the honor this year.
Since taking the bench in 2003, Walkley has served as president of the Presiding Judges Assembly and Oklahoma Judicial Conference, and as chair of the Education and Bench Book committees. She has also served on the executive board of the Oklahoma Dispute Resolution Advisory Board for more than a decade, the release states.
Walkley has also given case management curriculum to courts in six other states, according to the release.
The association's family law section named Walkley Outstanding Family Law Judge in 2014; she also received the Judge of the Year title from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Enforcement Division in 2005.
As of Sept. 28, Walkley has handled more than 40,000 cases. She handles civil, felony and family cases, the release states.