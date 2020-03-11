A woman charged with defrauding the state Department of Human Services received more than $10,000 in food stamps by claiming she was unemployed, Cleveland County prosecutors allege.
Micaela Amber Cross, 42, of Norman, is accused in a felony charge filed Wednesday of obtaining welfare assistance by fraud.
Cross told DHS workers she was without a job and had no other source of income. However, prosecutors claim the woman was employed and received a regular paycheck.
Oklahoma awards food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP). Oklahoma's DHS office administers the food stamp program for the United States Department of Agriculture.
In November 2019, investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) received a tip that Cross failed to report her correct income from Norman Urology while receiving SNAP benefits. That income was never reported on Cross' case, according to an affidavit prepared by OIG agent Diana Gonzalez.
Gonzalez reviewed Cross' biweekly wages from Norman Urology during the period February 2018 through November 2019. Cross applied for benefits at the Cleveland County DHS office on June 1, 2018, and claimed she had no income at that time, and was subsequently certified for SNAP benefits based on that information.
The investigation revealed Cross failed to report her income from Norman Urology six times from June 1, 2018 to October 2019, the affidavit shows. That income, if reported to DHS, would have made Cross ineligible for the food stamp program.
Cross was not in custody when the felony charge was filed.
