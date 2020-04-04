Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole checks and cashed them at Norman banks.
Jamie Alane Blakley, 46, was charged in Cleveland County District Court with a pattern of criminal offense and uttering a forged instrument.
Janet Skelton told Norman police investigators that Blakley had used multiple check at multiple banks from October 2019 to December 2019.
First United Bank declined to cash two checks at two locations, one in Cleveland County and the other in McClain County. Video surveillance footage shows a woman matching Blakley's description trying to cash the checks.
“The bank was aware the victim had reported her account as possibly compromised so the bank did not cash the checks,” court records show. “However, the suspect cashed two forged checks at the BancFirst located at 1201 W. Main St., Norman. One check was cashed on Nov. 12, for $155 and the other was cashed on Nov. 21 for $275.”
BancFirst video footage shows a woman fitting Blakley's description. In all, investigators reported that eight checks from Tinker Credit Union were forged and the total loss was $1,440, court records reveal.
Investigators were unable to locate Blakely.
She was charged in Cleveland County District Court on March 25. Blakley has listed Norman and Noble as residences.
In an unrelated case, Blakley was charged with possession of paraphernalia March 10. The date of that offense was Jan. 16 in Cleveland County.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
