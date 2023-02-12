Three Norman City Council candidates, including one incumbent, sought and received the endorsement of Norman’s police union well before the December filing period. Two others told The Transcript they never received an opportunity to interview with the union.
Several candidates kicked off their campaigns for elected office as early as July, with some approaching the Fraternal Order of Police as early as October.
Ward 1 candidate Austin Ball, Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 candidate Cindi Tuccillo asked for and received FOP endorsements.
Ward 5 incumbent Rarchar Tortorello, challenger Michael Nash and Ward 3 candidate Bree Montoya did not receive the union’s endorsement.
Tortorello and Montoya said the FOP did not approach them to interview with the board. Nash declined to comment about the snub.
In 2022, the union waited to endorse a mayoral candidate until after a spring forum it held with the fire department union. The FOP endorsed Larry Heikkila.
Tortorello told The Transcript he worked with the police department and advocated on the dais for purchasing police equipment and increasing department funding.
He obtained the endorsement in 2021 after the police union interviewed each candidate, adding that he believed the FOP would repeat the interview process again this year.
Tortorello pointed out that Brandon Tuccillo — Cindi’s Tuccillo’s son — works for the Norman Police Department. Online records indicate the officer started working for the department in 2017.
“Regarding the FOP endorsing the mother of a Norman police officer, as a union they are free to do so,” Tortorello said. “I’m proud of their endorsement in 2021 but have the most important endorsement this time –- those citizens of my ward who know what I’ve accomplished for them.”
Montoya, the Ward 3 candidate, was raised by a police officer.
“As the daughter of a Norman police officer and a graduate of the NPD Citizens Police Academy, I have always valued our first responders,” she said.
Endorsement or not, Montoya said she will work with the department in the future if elected.
“I would have enjoyed the opportunity to visit with both unions during the campaign,” she said. “Nonetheless, if elected, I plan to have productive and transparent conversations with both departments regarding policy, funding, recruitment and retention.”
Robert Wasoski, FOP president, said candidates approached the union early on and its endorsement of Lynn was based on a proven track record, including his support and aligned values of the department to prioritize public safety.
“Kelly Lynn we supported because he supports us,” Wasoski said.
The police union president said he also knew Tortorello’s track record of support.
“I certainly do believe he has supported the police department, and the efforts that he has taken,” Wasoski said, referring to Tortorello. “We felt like maybe Cindi was a better representation of what we wanted.”
Other endorsements
In addition to the endorsement from the police union, Ball — whose opponent dropped out of the race but remains on the ballot — reported he had received the support of the Oklahoma Secondment Association (OK2A).
The organization purports to support personal liberty in addition to gun rights. Cleveland County Young Republicans also endorsed Ball.
Voters could still elect his opponent, Ward 1 incumbent Brandi Studley, even though she has moved away. The county election board did not have sufficient time to remove her name from the ballot, officials said.
Lynn, meanwhile, whose future on the council could be decided in court before Tuesday’s election, also received endorsements from the OK2A, the local fire department union, Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, Heikkila, and Cleveland County Young Republicans.
Tuccillo said both the police and fire unions, as well as Standridge, endorsed her.
