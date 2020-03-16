The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced two new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 10 cases.
Cases are now confirmed in Kay, Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson and Payne counties — which each have one confirmed case — Oklahoma County — which has two cases — and Tulsa County, which has three cases.
According to the health department, the 10 cases are present in people ages 20-69, and are split between five men and five women.
The University of Oklahoma announced Sunday night that an unspecified Norman campus community member has tested positive for the virus. The university has closed its campus to all non-essential faculty and staff from March 16-20, but will keep residence halls open to students already on campus.
Norman mayor Breea Clark declared a city-wide state of emergency Friday afternoon, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness.
Oklahoma City mayor David Holt followed suit Sunday night, announcing that he would declare a state of emergency as a COVID-19 case that was possibly the result of community spread surfaced.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is recommending that people avoid gatherings of 50 or more. The department is also advising that people showing COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath, fever or a cough stay home and limit contact with others.
The state's COVID-19 hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 877-215-8336.
