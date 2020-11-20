With the Holiday season upon us, COVID-19 is spreading at high rates in Oklahoma. Since March, over 167,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,500 deaths have been documented in the state. As of November 20, there are over 30,000 active cases statewide. In Norman, there have been over 6,000 positive cases of COVID-19 resulting in 68 deaths.
Although cities with masking requirements are faring better than cities and towns without such requirements, Norman is still seeing higher case transmission and statewide, resources are being stretched thin. As we approach the beginning of the holiday season, residents are advised to continue their vigilance. The following actions or precautions should be followed:
· Wear a mask with two or more layers over your nose and mouth to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
· Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live with you.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Celebrate the holidays with people outside of your household virtually.
· If you choose to attend a gathering, follow the CDC recommendations for making your gathering safer:
o Gather together outside. Keep windows open when you are inside.
o Wear a mask unless eating or drinking.
o Appoint one person, wearing a mask, to serve food and drinks.
o Save your holiday themed dishes for next year and opt for single-use options this year.
o Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
o Limit the number of people in food preparation areas, and require those that are involved in food preparation to wear a mask.
· If you don’t feel well, stay home.
The challenges Norman residents faced together this year are unprecedented, but the city can get through this by gathering responsibly and taking steps to protect ourselves and each other.
