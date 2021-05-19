In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Norman over the last week and no new COVID related deaths in the city.
The 27 new cases since last Wednesday bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,330.
This new case count is lower than the previous week's report, which showed 47 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, leaving the city’s COVID-related death toll at 184 people.
The health department has recorded 14,091 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 77 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is significantly lower than the number in last Wednesday’s report, which showed 127 new county cases in a week.
This week’s case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,140.
The state reported two additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s death toll to 406 people.
The City of Moore has recorded 33 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,635. The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths this week, leaving the city’s death toll at 67 people.
There have been 6,530 recoveries reported in Moore.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 451,280 COVID-19 cases, 965 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,386 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,918 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
