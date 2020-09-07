Students at two Norman elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19, emails from district administrators confirmed this weekend.
Principals at Kennedy and Eisenhower elementary schools emailed their school communities Friday and Saturday, respectively, to report a positive case in a student at each school.
According to the emails, anyone in close contact with the positive student at each school has been notified and is quarantining.
While Norman Public Schools said shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday that no elementary students or staff had tested positive during the first week of school, spokesperson Alesha Leemaster said Monday that NPS administration learned of the Kennedy case at 4:30 p.m. Friday. By Saturday, the district had been notified of the Eisenhower case.
Leemaster said that as of 8:45 a.m. Monday, the district has not received any other reports of positive cases in any other NPS elementary schools. On Friday afternoon, the district told The Transcript that seven people — two students, five staff — had tested positive for COVID-19 that week. None of those people were elementary students or staff, according to the district.
The weekend’s numbers bring NPS’ known case count to nine. NPS is set to bring middle and high school students who have picked traditional/remote or blended learning back to in-school instruction on alternating schedules Tuesday. Elementary students using those learning options returned to in-person education last Monday.
The district last week did not directly address questions about whether NPS would be tracking cumulative cases or quarantining individuals, or whether the broader NPS/Norman community would be regularly informed about the district’s case count. Instead, NPS said that those in close contact with a positive individual will be "personally notified and provided with quarantine information,” and that the entire school site will be notified about the positive result.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.